James Beard Awards finalists to be announced May 4

The James Beard Foundation will announce the finalists for this year's awards in a livestream on May 4.

The finalist announcement was postponed last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. The James Beard Awards ceremony itself was originally scheduled for May 4. The foundation has not announced a new date yet.

Michael Gallina of Vicia, Lona Luo of Lona’s Lil Eats, Jesse Mendica of Olive + Oak and Loryn Nalic of Balkan Treat Box are semifinalists for “Best Chef: Midwest.”

Nathaniel Reid of Nathaniel Reid Bakery is a semifinalist for Outstanding Baker nationwide.

Nick Bognar of Indo is a semifinalist for “Rising Star Chef of the Year,” and Indo itself is a semifinalist for “Best New Restaurant.” Both are national categories.

Mai Lee is a semifinalist in another national category, “Outstanding Restaurant.”