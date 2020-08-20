James Beard Foundation won't announce award winners in 2020 or 2021

The James Beard Foundation will not announce winners of its James Beard Awards in 2020 or 2021, a first in the 30-year history of the culinary honors.

The 2020 awards would have honored work by restaurants and chefs during 2019. The 2021 awards would have honored work from this year, while restaurants continue to face hardships in the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Gallina of Vicia, a nominee for "Best Chef: Midwest," is the only St. Louis finalist this year. He was also a finalist last year.

“The choice comes as restaurants continue to suffer the grave negative effects of COVID-19, and as substantial and sustained upheaval in the community has created an environment in which the Foundation believes the assignment of Awards will do little to further the industry in its current uphill battle,” the foundation said in a statement.

The foundation will livestream a ceremony Sept. 25 at twitter.com/beardfoundation, spotlighting previously announced honorees and nominees. A ceremony is also planned for May 2021.

“The Awards recognize work done during the previous calendar year, so any intent to hold a ceremony in 2021 based on 2020 work would be unfair and misguided, taking into account the unprecedented hardships which restaurants and potential nominees faced this year,” the statement said.​