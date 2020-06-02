You are the owner of this article.
Jerk Soul is now open on Cherokee Street
Jerk Soul

Telie Woods and Zahra Spencer opened Jerk Soul, a carry-out Caribbean restaurant near Hyde Park in St. Louis. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Jerk Soul is now open at 3108 Cherokee Street. The acclaimed Caribbean restaurant has relocated to Gravois Park after two years in Hyde Park.

Zahra Spencer, who operates Jerk Soul with her partner Telie Woods, tells Off the Menu it has been “so far, so good” since the restaurant opened its new location May 21.

“The community has been very welcoming,” Spencer says. “We've gathered some new clientele, and our old following has been faithful.”

Spencer and Woods have added a few new items to Jerk Soul's menu, including red snapper as a main course and a tropical salad with avocado, mango and pickled onion over mixed greens. The newcomers join Jerk Soul's jerk chicken, Rasta Pasta and other signature dishes.

“We just tweaked (the menu) a little bit based on some of the research that we gathered throughout the time that we were (at the original location) and made it more efficient for us,” Spencer says.

Jerk Soul is open noon-8 p.m. Sunday-Friday and closed Saturday. For now, service is takeout-only.

