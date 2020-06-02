Jerk Soul is now open on Cherokee Street

Jerk Soul is now open at 3108 Cherokee Street. The acclaimed Caribbean restaurant has relocated to Gravois Park after two years in Hyde Park.

Zahra Spencer, who operates Jerk Soul with her partner Telie Woods, tells Off the Menu it has been “so far, so good” since the restaurant opened its new location May 21.

“The community has been very welcoming,” Spencer says. “We've gathered some new clientele, and our old following has been faithful.”

Spencer and Woods have added a few new items to Jerk Soul's menu, including red snapper as a main course and a tropical salad with avocado, mango and pickled onion over mixed greens. The newcomers join Jerk Soul's jerk chicken, Rasta Pasta and other signature dishes.