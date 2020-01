Joanie's Pizzeria in Soulard to close in February

Joanie's Pizzeria at 2101 Menard Street in Soulard will close next month, the restaurant announced Tuesday on Facebook.

“With a heavy heart we must announce that after 25 years of business, Joanie’s Pizzeria will be closing Monday, February 17th,” the post reads in part. “We will remain open during regular business hours every day leading up to our final farewell party on Sunday, February 16th.”

A call to the restaurant on Wednesday went unanswered.

Joanie's to Go at 804 Russell Boulevard in Soulard will remain open.

More as Off the Menu learns it.

