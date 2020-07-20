Juniper to end dine-in service 'for the foreseeable future'

Juniper, the acclaimed Southern restaurant in the Central West End, is planning to end dine-in service after this week “for the foreseeable future” during the coronavirus pandemic. The restaurant will instead offer takeout and delivery, owner John Perkins announced on Twitter Sunday.
“I do not anticipate re-opening our dining room for at least a year...we are at least prepared for that," Perkins tweeted.
(In a follow-up tweet, Perkins said no one on the restaurant's staff has tested positive for COVID-19.)
“We're playing a kind of game with ourselves that I'm just ready to be done with,” Perkins tells Off the Menu.
“And the game is this: that everything is okay and we can sort of pretend like things are normal and that that works across all these different areas — like, that works for our guest safety, it works for our employee safety, it works for the life of the business.
“But it doesn't work for anything, you know? We're not a sustainable business, operating in a limited capacity. We're not in a situation where we're offering real hospitality to people. It's incredibly fraught. It feels like a facade, and I'm just kind of done with it.”
Since Juniper reopened to the public in May, the majority of its dine-in business has been on its patio, Perkins says, but patio season would last only for another three months or so.
“And (then) what?" he asks. "Am I going to stay open for two people to come in on a Tuesday night?”
Overall, Perkins says the restaurant has been performing 40% below the number it needs to break even.
“So that's another factor,” he says. “I can't just week after week after week be losing this kind of money.”
Before reopening its dining room, Juniper was making money — “minimally” — with takeout business, Perkins says, and with the addition of delivery service to takeout, “I think we have a pretty good opportunity to legitimately survive (and) pay our bills with a very, very small staff.”
Perkins' decision to close Juniper's dining room again and reduce the restaurant's staff comes as the enhanced unemployment benefits enacted as part of the federal CARES Act are set to expire. A self-described political junkie, Perkins thinks there is "no way" the benefits are not extended.
Still, he says, “it is something I'm paying very close attention to, and in one form or another I'm going to do what I need to to try to protect my folks, especially the ones that I brought back."
Perkins is bullish on Juniper's long-term survival.
“Call it blind optimism maybe or just like a stubborn refusal to go out of business,” he says. “We're going to survive doing this model because we're just going to survive and we happen to be doing this model.”
