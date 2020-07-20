Juniper to end dine-in service 'for the foreseeable future'

Since Juniper reopened to the public in May, the majority of its dine-in business has been on its patio, Perkins says, but patio season would last only for another three months or so.

“And (then) what?" he asks. "Am I going to stay open for two people to come in on a Tuesday night?”

Overall, Perkins says the restaurant has been performing 40% below the number it needs to break even.

“So that's another factor,” he says. “I can't just week after week after week be losing this kind of money.”

Before reopening its dining room, Juniper was making money — “minimally” — with takeout business, Perkins says, and with the addition of delivery service to takeout, “I think we have a pretty good opportunity to legitimately survive (and) pay our bills with a very, very small staff.”

Perkins' decision to close Juniper's dining room again and reduce the restaurant's staff comes as the enhanced unemployment benefits enacted as part of the federal CARES Act are set to expire. A self-described political junkie, Perkins thinks there is "no way" the benefits are not extended.