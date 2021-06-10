Kalbi Taco Shack to close original location June 27 for City Foundry move

City Foundry announced in April 2019 that the Benton Park restaurant Kalbi Taco Shack would open a spinoff in the mixed-use development's food hall.

With the food hall’s debut now finally imminent, the Asian-Mexican fusion restaurant has announced that it will permanently close its original location at 2301 Cherokee Street after service on June 27.

Owner Sue Wong-Shackelford tells Off the Menu it was a “bittersweet” decision to close the brick-and-mortar Kalbi Taco Shack in favor of City Foundry. However, she describes herself as a “hands on” owner — since she and her family opened the restaurant in June 2016, she has not missed a day — and knows she can’t be in two places at once.

“I want to keep my quality up,” she says.

What’s more, she says, “once we go over to the Foundry, I know it's going to be like seven days a week and longer hours there, so I know it's going to take the majority of my time.”

Kalbi Taco Shack is preparing to open at City Foundry in August. Its new kitchen equipment is scheduled to arrive in July, which is why the family is closing the original location at the end of this month.

“Plus, you know, maybe I'll take a day off,” Wong-Shackelford says.