Karen's Diner pop-up encourages St. Louisans to 'unleash your inner Karen'

If you thought the manager-demanding stereotype of the so-called Karen could never support a pop-up restaurant concept, I’ve saved you a space behind me in the “I was so very wrong” line.

Karen’s Diner will pop up in September in St. Louis. The press release announcing the “immersive” dining experience says the location is a “secret” spot on Gravois Avenue.

According to the press release — and this really is one of those times when you can only stand back in awe and/or terror and quote the press release — at Karen’s Diner you can expect “turbulent service, singing waiters and regular guest appearances from the manager — the biggest Karen of them all.”

Maybe you are wondering about the appropriateness of this concept after two years in which restaurant employees, by numerous accounts, have faced unprecedented hostility from diners. Or maybe you are imagining Dick’s Last Resort with asymmetrical bangs.

“Come have some fun,” the press release continues, “and wind the staff up to unleash your inner Karen and see their full Karen potential.”

The menu includes burgers, fries, shakes and cocktails.

Early-bird tickets are now available, though exact dining dates and times have not yet been released. There is a $15 booking charge, but it is applied toward your final bill at the pop-up.

“Vegetarians, vegans & non alcoholics (sic) will all be catered for,” according to the ticketing website.

Minors are allowed only before 6 p.m., however. Don’t blame me. Take it up with the manager.