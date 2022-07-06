Katerina's Greek Restaurant to close July 9 in Clayton

Katerina’s Greek Restaurant will permanently close after service Saturday (July 9). The restaurant at 7822 Bonhomme Avenue in Clayton announced the closure Monday on social media.

“It's been our pleasure to serve you and your family and friends,” the post reads in part.

Katerina's owners were not available at the restaurant Wednesday morning.

Tracy and Crist Dubis opened Katerina’s in August 2019. The couple named the restaurant after their late daughter, Katherine Dubis, who was struck and killed by a car in 2015 while she and her boyfriend were walking to their vehicle after a Blues game.

Katherine loved her Greek heritage, Tracy told the Post-Dispatch in a January 2020 interview. A photograph of Katherine occupies a prominent place inside the restaurant.

In a subsequent social-media post Monday, Katerina’s said Saturday’s final service would honor Katherine’s birthday.

More as Off the Menu learns it.

