Katie's Pizza & Pasta expands frozen-pizza delivery nationwide

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria was among the first St. Louis restaurants to turn to frozen pizza as a new source of revenue during the coronavirus pandemic. Now Katie's frozen pizza has proven so successful that owners Katie and Ted Collier are expanding delivery nationwide.
Demand is driving the expansion, Katie Collier tells Off the Menu — demand she didn't imagine when launching Katie's frozen pizza in March. That launch was “super careful,” she says. There was uncertainty about the pandemic's course, and a previous attempt at a home-delivery service, Vero Meal Kits, had failed.
But over the past two months, she says, “we just kept getting these messages all the time like, 'I've been trying to order pizza and I'm from here,' 'I've been trying to order and I'm from there.'”
Collier credits word-of-mouth from local customers for a strong response in the first 24 hours that nationwide delivery has been available.
“We're getting this incredible amount of orders from places that I've never heard of,” she says. “I mean, I just don't even know how they're finding us.”
Since launching frozen pizza, Katie's has invested in more freezers, more Cryovac machines and better packaging. As for further upgrades, Collier says, “what we're doing right now is using a lot of our dining room and turning that into production (space) while we decide cautiously if we should invest in an actual fulfillment production facility.”
Collier isn't sure Katie's would have stayed in business during the pandemic without the addition of frozen pizza. According to the official announcement of the expanded delivery service, the restaurant has sold more than 40,000 pizzas so far.
"It's like nothing that we've ever experienced," she says. "And we've experienced a lot of incredible support and success in our career. But this is kind of blowing it away."
