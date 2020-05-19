Katie's Pizza & Pasta expands frozen-pizza delivery nationwide

Since launching frozen pizza, Katie's has invested in more freezers, more Cryovac machines and better packaging. As for further upgrades, Collier says, “what we're doing right now is using a lot of our dining room and turning that into production (space) while we decide cautiously if we should invest in an actual fulfillment production facility.”

Collier isn't sure Katie's would have stayed in business during the pandemic without the addition of frozen pizza. According to the official announcement of the expanded delivery service, the restaurant has sold more than 40,000 pizzas so far.

"It's like nothing that we've ever experienced," she says. "And we've experienced a lot of incredible support and success in our career. But this is kind of blowing it away."

