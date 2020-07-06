You are the owner of this article.
Katie's Pizza & Pasta in Rock Hill temporarily closes after employee's positive COVID-19 test
Katie's Pizza & Pasta in Rock Hill temporarily closes after employee's positive COVID-19 test

Katie's Pizza & Pasta

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria in Rock Hill

 Photo by Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch

The location of Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria at 9568 Manchester Road in Rock Hill is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“This person worked on Tuesday June 30th from 4-10 p.m.,” a statement on the Katie's website reads. “We believe this exposure was very limited but to (err) on side (of) caution we have decided to close and test our team.”

The restaurant closed on Friday, the statement says.

There was no exposure at the location of Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria at 14171 Clayton Road in Town and Country, according to the statement. That restaurant remains open.

“We have asked everyone on our (Rock Hill) team who worked to quarantine and we are providing testing,” the statement reads. “When test results come back we will take next steps.”

According to the statement, the restaurant is contacting diners who had reservations the night in question, and the employee who tested positive is on paid leave while recovering.

This post has been updated to include the day the restaurant closed.

