Katie's Pizza & Pasta in Rock Hill temporarily closes after employee's positive COVID-19 test

The location of Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria at 9568 Manchester Road in Rock Hill is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“This person worked on Tuesday June 30th from 4-10 p.m.,” a statement on the Katie's website reads. “We believe this exposure was very limited but to (err) on side (of) caution we have decided to close and test our team.”

The restaurant closed on Friday, the statement says.

There was no exposure at the location of Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria at 14171 Clayton Road in Town and Country, according to the statement. That restaurant remains open.

“We have asked everyone on our (Rock Hill) team who worked to quarantine and we are providing testing,” the statement reads. “When test results come back we will take next steps.”

According to the statement, the restaurant is contacting diners who had reservations the night in question, and the employee who tested positive is on paid leave while recovering.

This post has been updated to include the day the restaurant closed.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.