Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria to open Ballpark Village location

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria will open its third location at 751 Clark Street in Ballpark Village downtown, the restaurant and Ballpark Village announced Monday.

“For two kids who grew up in St. Louis, opening a restaurant across the street from Busch Stadium in Ballpark Village is a dream come true,” Katie’s owner Katie Collier said in a statement.

The new location, Katie’s largest, will feature “familiar favorites” and some dishes exclusive to Ballpark Village, Collier added. The downtown Katie’s will also include a private event space, a “prominent” pasta-making station and a carryout market.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Katie’s Pizza and Pasta open their newest restaurant in Ballpark Village,” said Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III in a statement. “It is one of my favorite restaurants in St. Louis, and to have them choose downtown to expand their successful local operation is a huge win for the Cardinals and downtown St. Louis.”

The original Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria opened in 2013 in Rock Hill. In 2017, Collier and her husband and co-owner, Ted, expanded to Town and Country.

As an early-pandemic pivot, the Colliers sold frozen Katie’s pizzas, which proved popular enough to become a product with a dedicated headquarters.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria aims to open in early 2023, according to the release. St. Louis Magazine first reported the news.

