Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria to open headquarters for its frozen-pizza business

Now, she says, the frozen-pizza side of the business “needs its own energy.”

That is especially important as Katie’s looks to reopen its dining rooms eventually. While both of the restaurant's locations are currently open for patio dining, curbside pickup and delivery only, their dining rooms have hosted frozen-pizza production.

“We can't make pizzas in dining rooms forever,” Collier says. “We kind of had to realize…if these dining rooms are going to open again, what does that look like for frozen (pizzas), and it would mean that we would have to stop frozen.

“And since (frozen has) become its own thing, we decided to…take the leap and put the effort into revamping the Vero space and putting an actual kitchen in there.”

Construction is slated to take a few months, during which time Katie’s frozen pizza will be available only at Dierberg’s and in limited amounts for curbside pickup from the restaurants.

The Dierberg’s partnership has been "amazing", Collier says, providing the restaurant with a consistent, large purchaser of its frozen pizzas.

“So I think it gives us a little bit more assurance of spending money on a buildout and all that,” she says.

Ordering of Katie’s frozen pizzas for shipment will remain available through Monday (Feb. 1).

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.