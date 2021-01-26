Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria to open headquarters for its frozen-pizza business

The pivot to frozen pizza continues to pay off for Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria.
When the coronavirus pandemic first closed restaurant dining rooms last March, Katie’s began selling frozen versions of its wood-fired pies to help keep its two locations in Rock Hill and Town and Country afloat.
By May, demand led Katie’s to offer nationwide shipping of its frozen pizzas, and in December, the pizzas became available for purchase at local Dierberg’s Markets.
This week, Katie’s has announced plans to transform the former base of operations for its short-lived Vero Pasta meal-kit service into a headquarters for its frozen-pizza business, kitchen included.
Frozen pizza “has definitely kept us in business and kept people working and also has proven that it is something that can kind of stand on its own as well,” co-owner Katie Collier tells Off the Menu.
Now, she says, the frozen-pizza side of the business “needs its own energy.”
That is especially important as Katie’s looks to reopen its dining rooms eventually. While both of the restaurant's locations are currently open for patio dining, curbside pickup and delivery only, their dining rooms have hosted frozen-pizza production.
“We can't make pizzas in dining rooms forever,” Collier says. “We kind of had to realize…if these dining rooms are going to open again, what does that look like for frozen (pizzas), and it would mean that we would have to stop frozen.
“And since (frozen has) become its own thing, we decided to…take the leap and put the effort into revamping the Vero space and putting an actual kitchen in there.”
Construction is slated to take a few months, during which time Katie’s frozen pizza will be available only at Dierberg’s and in limited amounts for curbside pickup from the restaurants.
The Dierberg’s partnership has been "amazing", Collier says, providing the restaurant with a consistent, large purchaser of its frozen pizzas.
“So I think it gives us a little bit more assurance of spending money on a buildout and all that,” she says.
Ordering of Katie’s frozen pizzas for shipment will remain available through Monday (Feb. 1).