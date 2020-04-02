Kids hungry and bored? These restaurants have a kit for that

Off the Menu's quarantine bureau includes a 2-year-old and a 6-year-old, so we are keenly aware that keeping children occupied during these fraught times is a Herculean task. Possibly Sisphyean.

Anyway, here are some restaurants and other venues offering meal or food-decorating kits with kids in mind. Availability and pricing is subject to change.

• Eckert's offers Easter-themed cookie ($8.99) and cupcake ($6.99) decorating kits. The kits include (baked) cookies and cupcakes, icing, sprinkles and more.

• Pi Pizzeria has introduced the Pi Pizza Maker Kit ($10), which includes pizza dough, sauce, cheese, pepperoni slices, cornmeal — and “fun math and geometry worksheets for all levels.” Answers included.

• Vincent Van Doughnut is selling the Quarantine Doughnut Decorating Kit ($25): a half-dozen doughnuts with toppings. Call a day in advance to order.