Kids hungry and bored? These restaurants have a kit for that
Vincent2

An assortment of donuts at Vincent Van Doughnut. Photo by Roberto Rodriguez

 Roberto Rodriguez

Off the Menu's quarantine bureau includes a 2-year-old and a 6-year-old, so we are keenly aware that keeping children occupied during these fraught times is a Herculean task. Possibly Sisphyean.

Anyway, here are some restaurants and other venues offering meal or food-decorating kits with kids in mind. Availability and pricing is subject to change.

Eckert's offers Easter-themed cookie ($8.99) and cupcake ($6.99) decorating kits. The kits include (baked) cookies and cupcakes, icing, sprinkles and more.

Pi Pizzeria has introduced the Pi Pizza Maker Kit ($10), which includes pizza dough, sauce, cheese, pepperoni slices, cornmeal — and “fun math and geometry worksheets for all levels.” Answers included.

Vincent Van Doughnut is selling the Quarantine Doughnut Decorating Kit ($25): a half-dozen doughnuts with toppings. Call a day in advance to order.

Are you offering something similar? Email ifroeb@post-dispatch.com with the details, and we will add you to the list.

