Kingside Diner opens new Central West End location
kingside shrimp

Shrimp and grits from Kingside Diner in the Central West End. Handout photo by Joe Caradonna courtesy Kingside Diner

Kingside Diner is now open at 236 North Euclid Avenue in the Central West End. The restaurant has moved a short distance from its original location at 4651 Maryland Avenue to the space previously occupied by Gamlin Whiskey House, which closed last May.

Owner Aaron Teitelbaum tells Off the Menu the new Kingside offers a “more modern” look for the restaurant, featuring a chess-inspired black-and-white aesthetic in line with the restaurant’s spinoff in Clayton.

“I mean the place looks just spectacular,” he says. “It's clean and sleek and modernized — and it's us.”

At the relocated Kingside, customers will find chef Eric Prophete's established menu of breakfast fare, sandwiches and burgers. On April 21, the restaurant will introduce Kingside After Dark, an eclectic dinner menu.

Main dishes on the After Dark menu include shrimp and grits, short rib lasagna, blackened chicken pastas and New York strip steak a la plancha.

There are also nods to Central West End restaurants past: chicken wings for Culpepper’s, which closed its location across the street in 2019; potstickers for Silk Road, the late Chinese restaurant a few blocks north on North Euclid.

kingside interior

Inside the new Kingside Diner in the Central West End. Handout photo by Joe Caradonna courtesy Kingside Diner.

Overall, Teitelbaum says, there is not a concept so much as an experience overseen by Prophete and general manager DJ Holmes: “Chef wants to cook for people and DJ teaches servers to serve people in a way that makes them feel comfortable.”

Kingside Diner in the Central West End is open 6 a.m.-2 p.m. daily. Kingside After Dark hours will be 2-10 p.m. (bar until 11 p.m.) Wednesday-Saturday, beginning April 21.

Meanwhile, Kingside's Clayton location is open 7 a.m.-1 p.m. daily at 8025 Bonhomme Avenue.

