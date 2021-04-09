Kingside Diner opens new Central West End location

Kingside Diner is now open at 236 North Euclid Avenue in the Central West End. The restaurant has moved a short distance from its original location at 4651 Maryland Avenue to the space previously occupied by Gamlin Whiskey House, which closed last May.

Owner Aaron Teitelbaum tells Off the Menu the new Kingside offers a “more modern” look for the restaurant, featuring a chess-inspired black-and-white aesthetic in line with the restaurant’s spinoff in Clayton.

“I mean the place looks just spectacular,” he says. “It's clean and sleek and modernized — and it's us.”

At the relocated Kingside, customers will find chef Eric Prophete's established menu of breakfast fare, sandwiches and burgers. On April 21, the restaurant will introduce Kingside After Dark, an eclectic dinner menu.

Main dishes on the After Dark menu include shrimp and grits, short rib lasagna, blackened chicken pastas and New York strip steak a la plancha.

There are also nods to Central West End restaurants past: chicken wings for Culpepper’s, which closed its location across the street in 2019; potstickers for Silk Road, the late Chinese restaurant a few blocks north on North Euclid.