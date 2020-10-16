 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kingside Diner to relocate within the Central West End
0 comments

Kingside Diner to relocate within the Central West End

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Kingside dinner

An exterior view of the Kingside Diner on Maryland Avenue in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis as seen on Friday, Aug. 21, 2015. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Kingside Diner announced Friday it will relocate within the Central West End from 4651 Maryland Avenue to 236 North Euclid Avenue. The restaurant will take over the space at the corner of North Euclid and Maryland previously occupied by Gamlin Whiskey House, which closed in May.

According to Kingside Diner’s announcement, the move is in conjunction with the expansion of its Maryland Avenue neighbor, the St. Louis Chess Club.

“We aren’t moving far, but the new (Central West End) location will provide room for additional tables and seating which will allow us to serve more guests, more efficiently,” owner Aaron Teitelbaum said in a statement.

The new location of Kingside Diner is slated to open in January. The original location will remain open at 4651 Maryland while its new space is being renovated.

Kingside Diner also operates at 8025 Bonhomme Avenue in Clayton.

0 comments

Tags

Watch more

Entertainment

Six Mile Bridge expansion includes plenty of elbow room

  • 0

At the Feast Virtual Oktoberfest, Cat Neville and Ryan Sherring discuss the food and beer collaboration that is going on at Six Mile Bridge.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports