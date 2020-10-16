Kingside Diner to relocate within the Central West End

Kingside Diner announced Friday it will relocate within the Central West End from 4651 Maryland Avenue to 236 North Euclid Avenue. The restaurant will take over the space at the corner of North Euclid and Maryland previously occupied by Gamlin Whiskey House, which closed in May.

According to Kingside Diner’s announcement, the move is in conjunction with the expansion of its Maryland Avenue neighbor, the St. Louis Chess Club.

“We aren’t moving far, but the new (Central West End) location will provide room for additional tables and seating which will allow us to serve more guests, more efficiently,” owner Aaron Teitelbaum said in a statement.

The new location of Kingside Diner is slated to open in January. The original location will remain open at 4651 Maryland while its new space is being renovated.

Kingside Diner also operates at 8025 Bonhomme Avenue in Clayton.

