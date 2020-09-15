 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kounter Kulture team to open new restaurant Songbird in Forest Park Southeast
0 comments

Kounter Kulture team to open new restaurant Songbird in Forest Park Southeast

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
songbird

Songbird, from the owners of Kounter Kulture, will open this fall in Forest Park Southeast. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

Chris Meyer and Mike Miller, owners of the acclaimed Kounter Kulture in Lindenwood Park and purveyors of Tower Grove Farmers' Market's signature breakfast sandwich, are opening a new restaurant. Songbird will debut this fall at 4476 Chouteau Avenue in Forest Park Southeast, as St. Louis Magazine first reported.

Songbird will serve breakfast and lunch, that breakfast sandwich included. Meyer tells Off the Menu the restaurant is a next step for the Kounter Kulture team, some of whom have worked for her and Miller since they began offering prepared foods, catering and pop-up events under the Kitchen Kulture brand.

A long-tenured staff is a “luxury” in the high-turnover restaurant industry, Meyer says, and she and Miller want to keep that staff engaged. One way the duo has done so recently was a year-long catering gig (since ended) providing lunch to a local company. This let the team explore beyond Kounter Kulture's menu, which focuses on East and Southeast Asian cuisines.

“That was wonderful in terms of breathing new life into their daily work week,” Meyer says. “And so when we saw how well that worked, we were like, 'Okay, cool. What if we could take on like a day model that could we could actually give these guys some more responsibility in that direction?'”

Combine that with the number of customers asking about the breakfast sandwich during the farmers' market's off-season, Meyer says, and “there would be enough of a following that we could do that (model), but then we could also work in more breakfast items and lunch, and that would allow us to have more creativity, which could spill over to (our staff).”

Songbird will also feature a partnership with Sump Coffee to provide coffee service. Sump owner Scott Carey is building a 14-foot stainless-steel counter, Meyer says, and there will be a “beautiful” white espresso machine from Italy.

Kounter Kulture will close temporarily to serve as a prep kitchen for Songbird. Meyer says fans of the takeout-only restaurant will finds some of their favorites — among them, khao soi, gyudon and bibimbap — on Songbird's lunch menu.

Meyer and Miller are aiming to open Songbird in November. Kounter Kulture remains open now, but will likely close two weeks prior to the new restaurant's opening.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports