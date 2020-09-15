Kounter Kulture team to open new restaurant Songbird in Forest Park Southeast

Chris Meyer and Mike Miller, owners of the acclaimed Kounter Kulture in Lindenwood Park and purveyors of Tower Grove Farmers' Market's signature breakfast sandwich, are opening a new restaurant. Songbird will debut this fall at 4476 Chouteau Avenue in Forest Park Southeast, as St. Louis Magazine first reported.

Songbird will serve breakfast and lunch, that breakfast sandwich included. Meyer tells Off the Menu the restaurant is a next step for the Kounter Kulture team, some of whom have worked for her and Miller since they began offering prepared foods, catering and pop-up events under the Kitchen Kulture brand.

A long-tenured staff is a “luxury” in the high-turnover restaurant industry, Meyer says, and she and Miller want to keep that staff engaged. One way the duo has done so recently was a year-long catering gig (since ended) providing lunch to a local company. This let the team explore beyond Kounter Kulture's menu, which focuses on East and Southeast Asian cuisines.