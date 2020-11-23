Last turkey call: 100+ options for a dine-in or takeout Thanksgiving feast

Update: On Nov. 13, St. Louis County announced new coronavirus-related restrictions, effective Nov. 17, that will close restaurant dining rooms in the county for four weeks.

As this timespan includes Thanksgiving, several dine-in options listed below may no longer be available.

Off the Menu will attempt to update the list as we are able. In the meantime, contact affected restaurants directly for the latest information.

Original post follows:

Restaurants continue to adapt to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Thanksgiving is no different.

If you are comfortable dining inside, several restaurants will be serving Thanksgiving meals, their regular menus or a combination of both. If you prefer takeout, you will find numerous options, from whole turkeys (cooked or uncooked) to a-la-carte sides and desserts to complete meals for two, four, six or more.

All told, this year’s edition of our annual list features more than 80 restaurants, catering firms and other purveyors.

Restaurant operations have been subject to sudden changes during the pandemic. Please contact each restaurant directly for the most up-to-date information.