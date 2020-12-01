Lazy Tiger launches holiday cocktail takeout-delivery concept, the Filthy Animal

One big difference: Wiggins’ cocktail recipes had to account for the Filthy Animal’s takeout-delivery model. Drinks are served in sealed glass bottles and, according to the ordering website, can keep in the refrigerator for up to seven days.

“We use some citric- and lactic-acid solutions instead of (perishable) juices in the cocktails,” Wiggins says. “And then they're diluted to a percent that you could drink them on ice, but you can also pop it out of the bottle and drink it.”

(Wiggins prefers the latter.)

The Filthy Animal is relying on in-house delivery to help keep staff employed during the pandemic. There is a $5 delivery fee, though deliveries over $60 are free.

If you order Filthy Animal cocktails as a gift for delivery, the staff will handwrite your message on a card to the recipient, Wiggins says — “a little personal touch to the people they don't get to see face to face” this year.