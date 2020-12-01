Lazy Tiger launches holiday cocktail takeout-delivery concept, the Filthy Animal

Lazy Tiger, the new Central West End cocktail bar from the owners of Retreat Gastropub and Yellowbelly, is introducing a holiday-themed “experience” for takeout and delivery.
The Filthy Animal features a menu of 10 holiday cocktails, including Gingerbread Eggnog, the Reese’s Clarified Old Fashioned (with peanut butter-washed bourbon) and the gin-based Sleigh, Girl, Sleigh!
Customers can order online for same-day pickup from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at Yellowbelly (4659 Lindell Boulevard).
Delivery is available within a 5-mile radius of Lazy Tiger (210 North Euclid Avenue). Customers can schedule a delivery between noon-4 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18 (all Fridays) and Dec. 23 (a Wednesday).
Owner and mixologist Tim Wiggins says he and co-owner Travis Howard had wanted to open a holiday pop-up bar of the kind that has become popular in recent years, but it didn’t feel right given the current state of the coronavirus pandemic.
“So we pivoted to the all delivery and pickup (concept), which we're equally as excited about, but it's just different," Wiggins says.
One big difference: Wiggins’ cocktail recipes had to account for the Filthy Animal’s takeout-delivery model. Drinks are served in sealed glass bottles and, according to the ordering website, can keep in the refrigerator for up to seven days.
“We use some citric- and lactic-acid solutions instead of (perishable) juices in the cocktails,” Wiggins says. “And then they're diluted to a percent that you could drink them on ice, but you can also pop it out of the bottle and drink it.”
(Wiggins prefers the latter.)
The Filthy Animal is relying on in-house delivery to help keep staff employed during the pandemic. There is a $5 delivery fee, though deliveries over $60 are free.
If you order Filthy Animal cocktails as a gift for delivery, the staff will handwrite your message on a card to the recipient, Wiggins says — “a little personal touch to the people they don't get to see face to face” this year.
