Lego-inspired Brick Bar will pop up Oct. 15-16 in St. Louis

If you have ever stepped on one of your children’s Lego bricks — or one of your own, no judgment — and immediately sought pain relief from an adult beverage, this event might be for you.

The Brick Bar, a “Lego-inspired” pop-up bar, will visit St. Louis on Oct. 15-16 at 2nd Shift Brewing at 1601 Sublette Avenue on the Hill.

The pop-up event will feature pre-made sculptures and “an abundance of blocks” for customers to build their own dump trucks, fire trucks and knock-off Paw Patrol vehicles. (Note: Your household’s favorite Lego projects may vary from Off the Menu’s.)

The Brick Bar will also feature a working ping-pong table made from bricks and a DJ (not made from bricks).

Tickets are available for 90-minute periods from 5 to 11 p.m. Oct. 15 (last entry 9:30 p.m.) and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 16 (last entry 9:30 p.m.).

Tickets cost $20, which includes one “themed drink” on arrival. Admission is free for children under 5. However, after 6 p.m., admission is restricted those 21 and older.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.