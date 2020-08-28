 Skip to main content
Lemay mainstay Cusanelli's Restaurant to close Aug. 30
Cusanelli's restaurant in the Lemay area will close Aug. 30. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

Cusanelli's Restaurant, a mainstay of the Lemay area at 705 Lemay Ferry Road, will permanently close on Aug. 30.

“Due to covid and unforeseen circumstances we will be closing permanently on Sunday the 30th,” the restaurant posted on social media Friday. “We thank all our customers for supporting Cusanelli's throughout the years it has been our pleasure to serve you all.”

Prior to the the social-media announcement, a person who answered the phone at the restaurant and identified himself as the owner confirmed the closure but did not want to be quoted further.

Sports