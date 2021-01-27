Lemmons Restaurant temporarily closes until spring

Lemmons Restaurant at 5800 Gravois Avenue in Bevo Mill has temporarily closed until spring. The restaurant, which is also known as Lemmons by Grbic, announced the news last week on social media.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but as we are surrounded by uncertainty, we are choosing to make decisions that put the health and safety of all people first,” the announcement said in part.

Chef and co-owner Senada Grbic tells Off the Menu many factors influenced the decision to close temporarily during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s no way to sugarcoat any of this,” she says. “The pandemic has been extremely difficult for obviously restaurants and the hospitality industry as a whole.

"But then on top of that, these past few months with the pandemic (have) been confusing, frustrating, extremely difficult — I mean, mentally, financially, physically, emotionally.”

Grbic says she powered through these difficulties, thinking that the situation would get better.

“And then it kind of just doesn’t,” she says.