Lemmons Restaurant temporarily closes until spring

Lemmons Restaurant at 5800 Gravois Avenue in Bevo Mill has temporarily closed until spring. The restaurant, which is also known as Lemmons by Grbic, announced the news last week on social media.
“This was not an easy decision to make, but as we are surrounded by uncertainty, we are choosing to make decisions that put the health and safety of all people first,” the announcement said in part.
Chef and co-owner Senada Grbic tells Off the Menu many factors influenced the decision to close temporarily during the coronavirus pandemic.
“There’s no way to sugarcoat any of this,” she says. “The pandemic has been extremely difficult for obviously restaurants and the hospitality industry as a whole.
"But then on top of that, these past few months with the pandemic (have) been confusing, frustrating, extremely difficult — I mean, mentally, financially, physically, emotionally.”
Grbic says she powered through these difficulties, thinking that the situation would get better.
“And then it kind of just doesn’t,” she says.
Grbic is the daughter of Grbic Restaurant owners Ermina and Sulejman Grbic. She and her siblings Ermin and Erna opened Lemmons in 2017, serving dishes influenced by their Bosnian-American upbringing. (Erna died in 2019.)
Grbic says even before the pandemic, she was busy not only being the restaurant's executive chef but doing prep work, cooking on the line, managing the front of the house, overseeing the bookkeeping and social media and more.
The pandemic at first caused Lemmons to switch to contact-free curbside-pickup service and then, after its dining rooms opened, to balance curbside pickup and third-party delivery with the new realities of dine-in operations.
“We followed obviously all of the rules and regulations of social distancing, masks, sanitizing…(temperature)-taking of my employees, all of that,” she says. “It just became so much — so overwhelming.”
Retaining employees has also been a challenge during the pandemic, Grbic says.
Lemmons has not set a firm reopening date. Per the temporary-closure announcement, the restaurant “will announce a date depending on the course of the pandemic.”