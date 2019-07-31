Like Home, the French cafe & bakery at 3855 Lindell Boulevard in the Covenant Blu-Grand Center neighborhood, has closed.
Like Home's dining room had been emptied of furniture when Off the Menu looked inside on Tuesday afternoon.
The restaurant confirmed the closure via a message on Facebook a few hours later.
Condé-Sainte-Libiaire, France, native Clémence Pereur opened Like Home with her mother, Christine Peruer, in February 2017. The restaurant served both savory and sweet fare.
“Like Home can count itself as part of the past few years’ vital boomlet of great St. Louis bakeries,” this restaurant critic wrote in a 2½-star review.