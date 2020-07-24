Little Fox launches new outdoor pop-up restaurant in Fox Park

Little Fox, the restaurant that the married team of Mowgli and Craig Rivard opened late last year at 2800 Shenandoah Avenue in Fox Park, is launching a new outdoor pop-up concept. Little Fox Summer will seat diners at socially distanced tables on a previously vacant lot across the street from Little Fox itself.
Mowgli Rivard tells Off the Menu she and her husband learned the lot was available before the coronavirus pandemic and submitted a bid to the city proposing a mixed-use building there.
“And then like a week into the pandemic, the city let us know that we got the property,” she says, “which at the time seemed sort of moot, having no idea if you'd be building a building or not.”
At first it seemed “silly” to have been the winning bid for the lot, Rivard says, but then she and her husband wondered whether they could use it as outdoor space for Little Fox. The city's program for restaurants to expand their patios during the pandemic would let them do so.
The Rivards have already reopened Little Fox.
“We started with some grocery pickups,” Mowgli says. “We did some takeout, and we've also had our patio proper, which only can have five tables. (With) those three services, we weren't even breaking even.”
Little Fox Summer features seating for up to 72 diners at 2- and 4-top tables as well as at picnic tables. Diners place and pick up their orders at a table outside the restaurant. There is a crossing guard for the walk across the street.
The menu is a more casual version of Little Fox's fare. Dishes include 'nduja croquettas, grilled chicken wings and a grilled mahi mahi sandwich.
“We're trying to say, 'Look, we know it's hot in St. Louis, but the best thing we can all do to enjoy ourselves is be outside,'” Mowgli says. “So we're just trying to make it a little lighter and fun. What do you want (to eat) when it's really hot?"
Little Fox Summer's regular hours will be 4-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, noon-9 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday. Seating on the new patio is first-come, first-serve.
Reservations are available through Resy for the tables on Little Fox's original patio, which includes table service. Takeout is also available.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!