Little Fox launches new outdoor pop-up restaurant in Fox Park

Little Fox, the restaurant that the married team of Mowgli and Craig Rivard opened late last year at 2800 Shenandoah Avenue in Fox Park, is launching a new outdoor pop-up concept. Little Fox Summer will seat diners at socially distanced tables on a previously vacant lot across the street from Little Fox itself.

Mowgli Rivard tells Off the Menu she and her husband learned the lot was available before the coronavirus pandemic and submitted a bid to the city proposing a mixed-use building there.

“And then like a week into the pandemic, the city let us know that we got the property,” she says, “which at the time seemed sort of moot, having no idea if you'd be building a building or not.”

At first it seemed “silly” to have been the winning bid for the lot, Rivard says, but then she and her husband wondered whether they could use it as outdoor space for Little Fox. The city's program for restaurants to expand their patios during the pandemic would let them do so.

The Rivards have already reopened Little Fox.