Loaded Elevated Nachos opens in St. Charles

Loaded Elevated Nachos is now open at 1450 Beale Street in St. Charles. Loaded is a new concept from Brad Merten and Brandon Holzhueter, the team behind the frozen-cocktail bar Narwhal’s Crafted, and the restaurant is next to Narwhal’s location in the Streets of St. Charles development.

Merten tells Off the Menu the idea of focusing on nachos came up in Narwhal’s early days and stuck with him and Holzhueter.

“People obviously know nachos,” Merten says. “They're super popular — it’s like they have name-brand recognition — but we felt like they weren't being fully utilized….”

Specifically, Merten and Holzhueter saw an opening in the market for a concept that brought together a “chef-driven” approach to nachos and an efficient quick-service format.

You can turn any dish into nachos, Merten says, and be “really creative” with how you deliver it. As an example, he points to Loaded’s Jamaican Jerk nachos: tortilla chips and plantain chips (both jerk-seasoned) with jerk chicken, black beans, rice, a compressed-pineapple salsa, cheddar-jack cheese and a jerk crema.