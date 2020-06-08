Local Chef Kitchen to close June 13

Local Chef Kitchen in Ballwin will close after service Saturday (June 13). Chef Rob Uyemura, who founded the restaurant in 2016, died of colon cancer in February.

“One of the reasons Rob wanted to open the Kitchen was to provide a place where people could go in West County to get well-prepared, interesting, locally sourced food that didn't cost a fortune, because there wasn't anything like that available in the area,” she writes. “In that, I am certain he was successful.”

Uyemura writes that the restaurant stayed open in part to provide that locally sourced food while many restaurants were closed during the coronavirus pandemic, in part to support its longtime employees and in part because it provided “such a strong connection” to her late husband.

However, she writes, “owning a restaurant is an enormous amount of work, never-ending stress, and not a money maker. And with the coronavirus impacting business so significantly, it just doesn't make any sense to keep going.”