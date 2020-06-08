You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Local Chef Kitchen to close June 13
0 comments

Local Chef Kitchen to close June 13

Subscribe for $1 a month
Dining Review: Local Chef Kitchen

Local Chef Kitchen. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Local Chef Kitchen in Ballwin will close after service Saturday (June 13). Chef Rob Uyemura, who founded the restaurant in 2016, died of colon cancer in February.

Uyemura's wife, Mitzi Uyemura, announced the closure on the restaurant's Facebook page Thursday.

“One of the reasons Rob wanted to open the Kitchen was to provide a place where people could go in West County to get well-prepared, interesting, locally sourced food that didn't cost a fortune, because there wasn't anything like that available in the area,” she writes. “In that, I am certain he was successful.”

Uyemura writes that the restaurant stayed open in part to provide that locally sourced food while many restaurants were closed during the coronavirus pandemic, in part to support its longtime employees and in part because it provided “such a strong connection” to her late husband.

However, she writes, “owning a restaurant is an enormous amount of work, never-ending stress, and not a money maker. And with the coronavirus impacting business so significantly, it just doesn't make any sense to keep going.”

Uyemura's post concludes, “I am so glad that Rob got to have LCK for as long as he did, because he truly loved what he did. Thank you for everything.”

Local Chef Kitchen is located at 15270 Manchester Road.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports