Locoz Tacoz to open brick-and-mortar restaurant in Maplewood

Three months after vacating its original brick-and-mortar location in Tower Grove South, Locoz Tacoz has found a new home. The Mexican restaurant will open at 7374 Manchester Road in Maplewood.

“It’s been a long process,” owner Tyler Garcia said of his search.

Garcia looked at many properties, and while the former Jimmy John’s space in downtown Maplewood currently lacks the hood his kitchen will need, he is happy with how things have worked out.

In his new neighborhood, he said, “everybody’s been so welcoming.”

The new Locoz Tacoz will feature the same menu as its previous iteration, with tacos, burritos, tortas and quesadillas. Garcia also plans to offer beer, micheladas and margaritas.

In a June 2021 review, this restaurant critic called the carne asada taco at Locoz Tacoz “an essential St. Louis taco.”

Locoz Tacoz originally launched in 2013 as a food truck for La Tejana Taqueria, the Bridgeton mainstay owned by Garcia’s parents, Brenda and Antonio Garcia. A couple of years later, he rebranded the truck as Locoz Tacoz.

The first brick-and-mortar Locoz Tacoz opened in February 2021 as a separate business that operated as a walk-up counter inside the bar Tres Equis at 3169 Morganford Road. That Locoz Tacoz location closed in early May.

Garcia said he aims to open the Maplewood Locoz Tacoz by December.