Logan Ely announces new 'smash pizza' restaurant Press

Logan Ely, the chef behind the acclaimed Fox Park restaurants Shift and the Lucky Accomplice, has announced a new project featuring a different sort of pizza: "smash" pizza.

The restaurant, called Press, will occupy a former garage space two doors down from the Lucky Accomplice’s 2501 South Jefferson Avenue address, as St. Louis Magazine first reported.

Ely tells Off the Menu he hopes to open Press by next spring.

For Press, Ely and his Shift and Lucky Accomplice co-owner Brian Schuman have partnered with Lucky Accomplice bar manager Corey Moszer. At the new restaurant, Moszer will focus on draft cocktails, with six to 10 available.

As for the food, Ely describes smash pizza as “a cross between a pizza and a calzone and a sandwich.”

The process begins with a “really nice” fermented pizza dough, Ely says, which is topped and then smashed together in a cast-iron press. The smashed pizza is topped again with “a bunch of goodies and sauce.”

