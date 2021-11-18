Logan Ely announces new 'smash pizza' restaurant Press

Logan Ely, the chef behind the acclaimed Fox Park restaurants Shift and the Lucky Accomplice, has announced a new project featuring a different sort of pizza: "smash" pizza.
The restaurant, called Press, will occupy a former garage space two doors down from the Lucky Accomplice’s 2501 South Jefferson Avenue address, as St. Louis Magazine first reported.
Ely tells Off the Menu he hopes to open Press by next spring.
For Press, Ely and his Shift and Lucky Accomplice co-owner Brian Schuman have partnered with Lucky Accomplice bar manager Corey Moszer. At the new restaurant, Moszer will focus on draft cocktails, with six to 10 available.
As for the food, Ely describes smash pizza as “a cross between a pizza and a calzone and a sandwich.”
The process begins with a “really nice” fermented pizza dough, Ely says, which is topped and then smashed together in a cast-iron press. The smashed pizza is topped again with “a bunch of goodies and sauce.”
The second restaurant from the chef of the acclaimed Shift (formerly known as Savage) features his ambitious cooking in a more casual atmosphere.
Press will source ingredients from the same farms that Ely has used at the Lucky Accomplice and, before its continued pandemic hiatus, Shift. How that is reflected in Press’ regular menu is still to be determined.
“I think we'll try to have to keep (the menu) somewhat steady and not just, like, this constant rotation of things,” Ely says. “But again if, you know, the farm doesn't have it, we're gonna have to pivot. So that'll be a challenge.”
The team, Ely says, is making it up as it goes along.
"So, hopefully, it's awesome.”
Press’ smash pizza and draft cocktails will be available for both dine-in service and takeout. The restaurant’s vibe will be casual, and Ely says the food will be approachable, affordable and fun.
Ely and Schuman opened Shift (then called Savage) in 2018 at 2655 Ann Avenue in Fox Park. Among its many plaudits, Shift ranked No. 2 in 2020's STL 100, the most recent edition of this restaurant critic's annual honors.
Ely, Schuman and Shift general manager Sarah Cymber debuted the Lucky Accomplice in late September of last year.