Lona's Lil Eats sues delivery service DoorDash

The Fox Park restaurant Lona’s Lil Eats has sued the delivery service DoorDash in federal court, alleging that DoorDash has published “false and deceptive information” to make Lona’s seem unavailable for delivery.
The suit was filed Sept. 24 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern Division of California. The court’s jurisdiction includes San Francisco, where DoorDash is based.
DoorDash partners with restaurants to provide delivery. Customers order through DoorDash’s online platform, and restaurants pay DoorDash a commission for the service.
Lona’s has not partnered with DoorDash, but the restaurant’s suit claims an online search for “Lona’s Lil Eats delivery” yielded a page on DoorDash’s site among the results. The suit includes screenshots from Aug. 18 of this page, which features Lona’s menu.
“DoorDash’s site will let you go through the process of placing an order, including the opportunity to customize your order, adding credibility to the idea that Lona’s has partnered with DoorDash and that placing an order is possible in the abstract,” the suit claims.
However, the suit alleges, when a customer tries to complete an order, DoorDash will list Lona’s Lil Eats as “unavailable” because the restaurant is outside the delivery area. A screenshot included in the suit shows DoorDash doing so even when the delivery address was 200 feet from the restaurant’s location.
“The problem is not, in fact, that the delivery address is too far away, the problem is that Lona’s has not agreed to pay DoorDash’s exorbitant fees,” the suit claims. “A consumer can change his or her address over and over again, but it will never become available for delivery because Lona’s is not a Partner Restaurant.”
The suit alleges that DoorDash is using demand for Lona’s to drive traffic only to redirect partners to restaurants that have partnered with the delivery service.
The eponymous Lona Luo and her husband, Pierce Powers, opened Lona’s in 2014. They have not yet replied to questions Off the Menu sent by email last week.
DoorDash denied any intentional action in a statement emailed to Off the Menu.
“At no time was DoorDash intentionally steering customers away from any restaurant,” the statement reads in part. “We have previously addressed the technological issue on our platform that arose from the difficulty in tracking restaurant closures as a result of the pandemic, which impacted a small number of merchant partners and non-partners alike.”
Searching both on DoorDash and more broadly online on Tuesday, Off the Menu could not find a listing for Lona’s on DoorDash’s site.
According to Lona's suit, DoorDash’s alleged actions are not restricted to the Fox Park restaurant, and the suit seeks class-action status.
“DoorDash has engaged in the same behavior with respect to other restaurants who decide against becoming DoorDash Partner Restaurants,” the suit claims.
More as Off the Menu learns it.
