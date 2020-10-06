Lona's Lil Eats sues delivery service DoorDash

“The problem is not, in fact, that the delivery address is too far away, the problem is that Lona’s has not agreed to pay DoorDash’s exorbitant fees,” the suit claims. “A consumer can change his or her address over and over again, but it will never become available for delivery because Lona’s is not a Partner Restaurant.”

The suit alleges that DoorDash is using demand for Lona’s to drive traffic only to redirect partners to restaurants that have partnered with the delivery service.

The eponymous Lona Luo and her husband, Pierce Powers, opened Lona’s in 2014. They have not yet replied to questions Off the Menu sent by email last week.

DoorDash denied any intentional action in a statement emailed to Off the Menu.

“At no time was DoorDash intentionally steering customers away from any restaurant,” the statement reads in part. “We have previously addressed the technological issue on our platform that arose from the difficulty in tracking restaurant closures as a result of the pandemic, which impacted a small number of merchant partners and non-partners alike.”

Searching both on DoorDash and more broadly online on Tuesday, Off the Menu could not find a listing for Lona’s on DoorDash’s site.