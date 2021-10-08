Louie Vangel, grandson of Charlie Gitto Sr., to open Warson Woods restaurant

Louie Vangel, grandson of the late restaurateur Charlie Gitto Sr. and himself a longtime employee of Charlie Gitto’s downtown, is opening a restaurant of his own in Warson Woods.
The restaurant, called Vangel’s, will move into the space at 10017 Manchester Road previously occupied by J. Greene’s Irish Pub, which closed in June.
The St. Louis Business Journal first reported the news.
Vangel tells Off the Menu his restaurant will not be the “prototypical Italian restaurant.”
Instead, he says, the idea is to “take what we did downtown (at Charlie Gitto’s) — the fundamentals that I learned, those comfort food ideas like the chicken Parm, the baked lasagna, the spaghetti with meatballs — and bring that to (Vangel’s) while also…doing some new, modern ideas that maybe open up doors and open up opportunities for people to try different things.”
Warson Woods is an appealing location, Vangel says, because it is both an established neighborhood and a place with young families.
“I think there's some really great opportunity to build a good customer base with the people that are there, but also the new people that maybe haven't been there (that long) that want to create their own family place,” he says.
Vangel is aiming to open Vangel’s between February 1 and March 1 of next year.
Gitto established along with his wife and children restaurants that left an indelible mark on the St. Louis dining scene. He died Saturday at 87.
Meanwhile, Charlie Gitto’s remains temporarily closed at 207 North Sixth Street downtown. Vangel has been running its day-to-day operations for owner Karen Gitto-Vangel, his mother.
The family had planned to reopen the restaurant ahead of the 2021 baseball season, but a pipe burst, which did “a lot of damage” to the building, Vangel says.
Vangel says he wants to reopen Charlie Gitto’s, but he must also be realistic about downtown and do what is best for the business.
One key, he says, is "if downtown can cultivate a culture where people feel safe and feel like it's a destination again to go, not just for a baseball game, but just in general."
"I think downtown's very viable," Vangel says, "and I think it will be in the future. But I think we're going to have to wait and see how that pans out really for us.”