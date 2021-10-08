Louie Vangel, grandson of Charlie Gitto Sr., to open Warson Woods restaurant

“I think there's some really great opportunity to build a good customer base with the people that are there, but also the new people that maybe haven't been there (that long) that want to create their own family place,” he says.

Vangel is aiming to open Vangel’s between February 1 and March 1 of next year.

Famed St. Louis restaurateur Charlie Gitto Sr. dies Gitto established along with his wife and children restaurants that left an indelible mark on the St. Louis dining scene. He died Saturday at 87.

Meanwhile, Charlie Gitto’s remains temporarily closed at 207 North Sixth Street downtown. Vangel has been running its day-to-day operations for owner Karen Gitto-Vangel, his mother.

The family had planned to reopen the restaurant ahead of the 2021 baseball season, but a pipe burst, which did “a lot of damage” to the building, Vangel says.

Vangel says he wants to reopen Charlie Gitto’s, but he must also be realistic about downtown and do what is best for the business.

One key, he says, is "if downtown can cultivate a culture where people feel safe and feel like it's a destination again to go, not just for a baseball game, but just in general."

"I think downtown's very viable," Vangel says, "and I think it will be in the future. But I think we're going to have to wait and see how that pans out really for us.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.