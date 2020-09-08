 Skip to main content
Lucas Park Grille closes until further notice
lucas park grille

Lucas Park Grille has closed until further notice on Washington Avenue in Downtown West. Photo courtesy Google Maps.

Lucas Park Grille at 1234 Washington Avenue has closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, the downtown west restaurant announced Monday.

“Lucas Park Grille will be closing for an extended period of time due to the economic challenges presented by the current COVID Pandemic,” a post on the restaurant's website and social media states. “We hope to emerge from this on the other side but just in case we don’t we would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our loyal employees, customers and friends for all of the love and support we have enjoyed together over the past 18 years.”

Off the Menu could not reach Lucas Park Grille's owners Tuesday.

According to the post, the restaurant has made arrangements for its employees to interview at Rosalita's Cantina, Flannery's Pub and Blondie's.

More as Off the Menu learns it.

