Lulu's Local Eatery, vegan restaurant on South Grand, is for sale

The owners of Lulu’s Local Eatery, a vegan restaurant on South Grand in St. Louis which has been closed since the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced Monday it is closing for good and is listing the restaurant for sale.

“For personal health reasons, we have decided we need to move onto the next chapter of our lives,” wrote owners Lauren “Lulu” Thomas and husband Robbie Tucker on social media. “This loss fills us with immense sadness.”

After thanking crew, customers and other South Grand businesses, they wrote that the business is for sale, including branding, recipes and equipment. They directed inquires to their business broker, Rob Schmitt at robs@saintlouisgroup.com

The asking price is $125,000 plus the rent at $3,250 a month.

The restaurant is at 3201 South Grand Boulevard.

