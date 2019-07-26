Mac's Local Eats, the phenomenally popular smashed-burger joint, is leaving Dogtown and heading for Marine Villa.
Chris "Mac" McKenzie announced that the hole-in-the-wall restaurant and its small retail operation, Mac's Local Buys, will be leaving the Tamm Avenue Bar on Aug. 31.
The new location will be part of the not-yet-open Bluewood Brewing Company, which will be at 1821 Cherokee Street, near the old Lemp Brewery.
"Mac's Local Eats/Mac's Local Buys and Tamm have decided it's in the best interest of all parties to move forward in different directions," McKenzie said in a statement.
"We look forward to our new opportunities at Bluewood Brewing Company. And we thank Tamm Avenue Bar for the opportunity to serve their patrons."
Mac's Local Eats is known for its paper-thin cheeseburgers made from high-quality, locally sourced beef.