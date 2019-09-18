The acclaimed burger restaurant Mac's Local Eats reopens today (Sept. 18) inside the new Bluewood Brewing at 1821 Cherokee Street in Benton Park.
Mac's, a 2-time STL honoree, opened in 2017 inside Tamm Avenue Bar in Dogtown. That location closed in August ahead of the relocation.
Owner Chris “Mac” McKenzie tells Off the Menu he is most excited about the new location's size. The Bluewood Brewing space includes a bigger kitchen and dining room than Tamm Avenue Bar did.
“Honestly, it's going to serve us better for our high volume,” McKenzie said. “I just think the overall guest experience is going to be better.”
McKenzie said the difference was evident during Mac's soft opening this past weekend.
“It's really weird, I'm not going to lie,” he said. “There were like seven to eight people on the clock on Saturday, and we weren't running into each other.”
Guests can expect the same menu that Mac's served at its original location, including the signature smashed burger patties made from ground dry-aged, whole-cow beef.
As for expanding that menu, McKenzie says, “We have some plans and some thoughts to do some things down the road now that we have some prep space.”
Mac's is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday (with beer and other beverages available until 11 p.m.).