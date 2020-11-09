Mac's Local Eats to launch food trailer

One of St. Louis’ most celebrated burger restaurants is going mobile. Mac’s Local Eats, which slings its smashed burgers, fries and more out of Bluewood Brewing in Benton Park, will launch a food trailer, as KSDK first reported.
Owner Chris “Mac” McKenzie tells Off the Menu the idea of a Mac’s trailer predates the coronavirus pandemic.
“Honestly, I've been wanting to do this for more than a minute, because off-site gigs, no matter what they are, are just really difficult for us to lug a bunch of equipment around,” he says.
McKenzie acquired the trailer from an out-of-state friend. (He and this friend had even once planned to operate the trailer at the resort where she worked, though those plans fell through.)
McKenzie says he almost bought the trailer at the beginning of the pandemic, but with meat processors booking up quickly at that time, he didn't know if the restaurant would have access to enough meat.
Now, though, with Mac’s sales generally down during the pandemic, McKenzie says, “I actually have raw materials, and the processor (concerns) didn't play a big part of it.”
The trailer needs a generator and other equipment and proper permits before it is street-ready. Then, McKenzie says, “we can take it to the subdivision or take it to Nine Mile or wherever.”
Meanwhile, Mac's is open for curbside pickup and patio dining at 1821 Cherokee Street.
