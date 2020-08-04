You are the owner of this article.
Mai Lee restaurant to reopen Wednesday
Mai Lee restaurant to reopen Wednesday

Ian's Top 100: Mai Lee

Mai Lee Vietnamese restaurant is photographed on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Mai Lee is located at 8396 Musick Memorial Drive in Brentwood. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Mai Lee will reopen Wednesday (Aug. 5) at 8396 Musick Memorial Drive in Brentwood. The restaurant temporarily closed last week after an employee was exposed to COVID-19 outside of work.

“While we felt confident that the exposed employee was not in contact with other staff, we decided the best and only course of action was to have everyone checked,” Mai Lee posted on social media Tuesday.

According to the post, the restaurant employees' COVID-19 tests were negative.

