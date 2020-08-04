Mai Lee restaurant to reopen Wednesday

Mai Lee will reopen Wednesday (Aug. 5) at 8396 Musick Memorial Drive in Brentwood. The restaurant temporarily closed last week after an employee was exposed to COVID-19 outside of work.
“While we felt confident that the exposed employee was not in contact with other staff, we decided the best and only course of action was to have everyone checked,” Mai Lee posted on social media Tuesday.
According to the post, the restaurant employees' COVID-19 tests were negative.
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
