Mai Lee temporarily closes

Mai Lee at 8396 Musick Memorial Drive in Brentwood has temporarily closed after an employee's COVID-19 exposure away from the restaurant.
“The employee was exposed outside of work and has not had contact with the restaurant or employees in multiple days,” the restaurant posted on social media Wednesday. “Nonetheless, all our staff members will be required to get tested and receive a negative result before returning to work. We do not know at this time how long we will be closed, but we will not reopen until we feel it is the safest possible situation for all of you and us.”
According to the post, Mai Lee will undergo a deep cleaning during its temporary closure.
Also, the post states, “all safety protocols and strategies will be thoroughly evaluated and further strengthened and implemented.”
