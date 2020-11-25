Major Brands pivots 'Safe Home' program to support restaurant workers

Thanksgiving Eve is typically one of the busiest nights of the year for bars, and in a typical year beverage distributor Major Brands would offer Missouri bargoers free rides home via its “Safe Home After Every Occasion” program.

Whether bars that can open this Thanksgiving Eve will be busy remains to be seen. But with the coronavirus pandemic ongoing, Major Brands wants people to take "Safe Home" literally and is pivoting its support to restaurant workers instead.

Major Brands, with its suppliers Beam Suntory and the Wine Group, has announced plans to donate $30,000 to the Restaurant Workers Benefit Fund established by the Missouri Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

“Responsible consumption comes in many forms,” Major Brands CEO Sue McCollum tells Off the Menu.

This year, with the CDC and local governments encouraging people to stay home, McCollum says the responsible thing to do is encourage people not to miss celebrations, but to celebrate differently at home.