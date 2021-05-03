 Skip to main content
Malone's Grill & Pub in Crestwood to close
Malone's Grill & Pub in Crestwood to close

Malone's exterior

Malone's Grill & Pub in Crestwood will close this week after 28 years. Photo courtesy Google Earth

Malone’s Grill & Pub at 8742 Watson Road in Crestwood is permanently closing, ending a 28-year run. Owners Steve and Sandy Schafermeyer announced the closure Sunday on Facebook.

Malone's final regular service is Monday. The Schafermeyers have invited customers to return at 4 p.m. Tuesday for a “final celebration.”

“We wouldn’t want to go out without a bang!” the Facebook post concludes.

Steve Schafermeyer tells Off the Menu he and his wife couldn’t find enough employees to keep Malone’s open.

“Business after the pandemic was fine,” Schafermeyer says. “We just can't get help. We cut our hours, and we've advertised for help. … I just can't keep working — (my) wife and I can't keep working 100-hour work weeks. So we decided to take retirement.”

Schafermeyer says Malone’s is down to seven employees.

“That’s impossible,” he says.

Malone’s opened in 1993. Its menu eventually became the home of the fried-chicken recipe from St. Louis institution Romine’s, which closed in 2006.

Schafermeyer says he had hoped to sell the restaurant to someone who would “carry it forward.” He lined up a buyer before the pandemic but lost that buyer after the pandemic hit.

“It was a hell of a business,” he says. “And we really loved the customers, the employees. We had a very good crew.”

