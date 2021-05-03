Malone's Grill & Pub in Crestwood to close

Malone’s Grill & Pub at 8742 Watson Road in Crestwood is permanently closing, ending a 28-year run. Owners Steve and Sandy Schafermeyer announced the closure Sunday on Facebook.

Malone's final regular service is Monday. The Schafermeyers have invited customers to return at 4 p.m. Tuesday for a “final celebration.”

“We wouldn’t want to go out without a bang!” the Facebook post concludes.

Steve Schafermeyer tells Off the Menu he and his wife couldn’t find enough employees to keep Malone’s open.

“Business after the pandemic was fine,” Schafermeyer says. “We just can't get help. We cut our hours, and we've advertised for help. … I just can't keep working — (my) wife and I can't keep working 100-hour work weeks. So we decided to take retirement.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schafermeyer says Malone’s is down to seven employees.

“That’s impossible,” he says.