Mangia Italiano, beloved South Grand restaurant and bar, to close Dec. 20
GO/LW PUB ART #1 (copy)

In this Post-Dispatch file photo, diners at Mangia Italiano sit in front of part of artist Wayne St. Wayne's mural. Photo by Larry Williams

 LARRY WILLIAMS

Mangia Italiano, a staple of the South Grand scene for the better part of 40 years, will permanently close after service Sunday (Dec. 20). The restaurant announced the closure Tuesday on Facebook.

“While we have fought hard to weather this storm that is affecting us all, unfortunately we are unable to go on,” the Facebook post reads in part. “We greatly appreciate the years of loyalty that everyone has shown us and we wish we could do more for you. May you and your loved ones have a happy holiday season.”

A call to Mangia went unanswered Wednesday.

Founded by its original owners as a source for fresh pasta, Mangia became a restaurant, a late-night (and early morning) bar, a neighborhood hangout and the home of late local artist Wayne St. Wayne’s mural.

This restaurant critic moved to St. Louis in 2003 and soon learned the charms of Mangia’s fried calamari and seafood risotto — an affordable splurge when I was neither gainfully employed nor solvent.

News of Mangia’s impending closure drew a strong reaction Tuesday on social media.

“I cut my teeth at Mangia (my first chef gig) and really wouldn’t be who I am without it,” former St. Louis chef Clara Moore wrote on Twitter. “So many whiskeys, so much falling in love, so many incredible people, so much (expletive) work. RIP to a real one.”

The Riverfront Times reported in September that Mangia’s current owner has listed the restaurant for sale.

More as Off the Menu learns it.

40+ St. Louis restaurants that said farewell in 2020

Passing time and telling time: Valerie Schremp Hahn's top stories of 2020

From the lifestyle beat, the Post-Dispatch reporter shares her most memorable stories of coping during the pandemic.

