Mango Peruvian Cuisine to close permanently on Dec. 19

Mango Peruvian Cuisine will close after service Dec. 19, the downtown restaurant announced Tuesday.

The press release from chef-owner Jorge Calvo and his family noted the lack of convention and hotel business downtown during the coronavirus pandemic.

These, the release states, “as well as capacity restrictions, have made it extremely difficult to operate in such a large restaurant space.”

Calvo’s son and Mango general manager Jorge Calvo Jr. tells Off the Menu the decision to close was “extremely difficult” for the family.

“We've been trying to hang on, of course, for quite some time,” he says. “We gave it as much time as we could.”

The Calvos don’t foresee convention business returning downtown in the next couple of years, though.

“So I think my father just kind of had to make the call as funds were dwindling down and the sustainability was just not there,” Calvo Jr. says.

The closure will end a 16-year run for Mango. The restaurant’s original location opened in Shrewsbury in 2004.