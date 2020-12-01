Mango Peruvian Cuisine to close permanently on Dec. 19

Mango Peruvian Cuisine will close after service Dec. 19, the downtown restaurant announced Tuesday.
The press release from chef-owner Jorge Calvo and his family noted the lack of convention and hotel business downtown during the coronavirus pandemic.
These, the release states, “as well as capacity restrictions, have made it extremely difficult to operate in such a large restaurant space.”
Calvo’s son and Mango general manager Jorge Calvo Jr. tells Off the Menu the decision to close was “extremely difficult” for the family.
“We've been trying to hang on, of course, for quite some time,” he says. “We gave it as much time as we could.”
The Calvos don’t foresee convention business returning downtown in the next couple of years, though.
“So I think my father just kind of had to make the call as funds were dwindling down and the sustainability was just not there,” Calvo Jr. says.
The closure will end a 16-year run for Mango. The restaurant’s original location opened in Shrewsbury in 2004.
The Calvos opened a second Mango in 2009 at 1101 Lucas Avenue downtown. They closed the Shrewsbury location in 2011, and in 2015 they moved the downtown Mango from 1101 Lucas to its current home at 1001 Washington Avenue.
“To the people of St. Louis and surrounding areas who kept an open mind and let us share our love of food, drink and family, you made our dream come true, and for that, we are forever thankful,” the press release concludes.
“We may be going, but the memories we have made will last forever in our hearts. Thank you for your love and support, St. Louis; we will be seeing you around.”
