Maplewood hosts inaugural restaurant week Aug. 9-15

Maplewood will hold its inaugural Maplewood Restaurant Week from Aug. 9-15. Participating restaurants will feature prix-fixe menus for $25, $35 or $50 per person (tax and tip not included).

The restaurants scheduled to take part in the event are Asador del Sur, the Blue Duck, Bolyard’s Meat & Provisions, Boogaloo, the Crow’s Nest, Casa Maya, Elmwood (as its alter ego, Pizza Champ) and Schlafly Bottleworks.

Most restaurants are featuring the $35 menu option. Bolyard's is offering a $25 menu, while Schlafly Bottleworks' $35 menu is meant for two. At Asador del Sur, diners can choose a $35 or a $50 menu.

Note: Maplewood Restaurant Week operating days and hours (i.e. lunch and dinner or dinner-only) vary from restaurant to restaurant. Visit the official Maplewood website for each restaurant’s details, including whether takeout is available, and menu.

Maplewood Restaurant Week diners can also donate to the event’s charitable partner, the Weekend on Wheels food-assistance program from the Maplewood Richmond Heights School District.

