You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Marcella's Mia Sorella reopens with curbside pickup
0 comments

Marcella's Mia Sorella reopens with curbside pickup

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Angel Hail Puttanesca featured at Marcella's Mia Sorella

The outside of Marcella' Mia Sorella restaurant in Ballwin on Monday afternoon, Jan. 13, 2014. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

Marcella's Mia Sorella at 14426 Clayton Road in Ballwin has reopened with curbside pickup. The restaurant closed until further notice last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The menu includes pizza, pasta and a few entrees (chicken Parm and tenderloin modega among them) as well as wine and cocktails.

Curbside pickup is available 4-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with ordering open at 3 p.m. Right now, ordering is available only by phone at 636-333-1015. In an email to Off the Menu, owner Jamie Komorek said online ordering will be available next week.

Komorek also said the menu will expand to include specials and family meals.

Trattoria Marcella, Marcella's Mia Sorella beloved older sibling in Lindenwood Park, remains closed until further notice. However, Komorek said he and his brother and co-owner, Steve Komorek, will now work on reopening that restaurant.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports