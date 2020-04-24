Marcella's Mia Sorella reopens with curbside pickup

Marcella's Mia Sorella at 14426 Clayton Road in Ballwin has reopened with curbside pickup. The restaurant closed until further notice last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The menu includes pizza, pasta and a few entrees (chicken Parm and tenderloin modega among them) as well as wine and cocktails.

Curbside pickup is available 4-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with ordering open at 3 p.m. Right now, ordering is available only by phone at 636-333-1015. In an email to Off the Menu, owner Jamie Komorek said online ordering will be available next week.

Komorek also said the menu will expand to include specials and family meals.

Trattoria Marcella, Marcella's Mia Sorella beloved older sibling in Lindenwood Park, remains closed until further notice. However, Komorek said he and his brother and co-owner, Steve Komorek, will now work on reopening that restaurant.

