Maya Cafe, a Maplewood fixture for the better part of two decades, will close after service on Dec. 21.
The restaurant announced the closure in a Facebook post Tuesday.
General manager Dana Merritt tells Off the Menu owner Jay Schober has decided to retire.
Merritt says they are thankful for their time in Maplewood, which she calls an "such an amazing spot."
"I've always described it as one of those (places), if you really do need a cup of sugar from your neighbor — even in the restaurant world, if I needed that, I could go get it," Merritt says.
In addition to its pan-Latin American menu, Maya Cafe is known for the artwork on display by Bill Christman and other local artists. Merritt says the art on display will be returned to the artists.
Maya Cafe's Facebook post concludes, “Please stop in to enjoy your favorite margarita and dish from south of the border. We would love to see you for a few more laughs as we say goodbye to the wonderful community of Maplewood.”