Michael Gallina of Vicia is a James Beard Award 'Best Chef: Midwest' finalist

For the second consecutive year, Michael Gallina of Vicia is a finalist for “Best Chef: Midwest” at the James Beard Awards, among the restaurant industry's most prestigious honors.

The James Beard Foundation announced the finalists for this year's awards in a livestream Monday. The announcement was delayed from March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The awards ceremony itself was originally scheduled for this evening in Chicago. The awards will now be held on September 25, with more details pending.

The pandemic weighed on Gallina's reaction to the nomination.

“It feels so weird because it's really hard to celebrate anything with what's going on and everything,” Gallina tells Off the Menu.

Still, Gallina hopes he can represent the St. Louis food scene as a whole with a victory at the awards.

“I think that's the only thing I can really get excited about,” he said. “I think this food scene is so incredible and so deserving of winning one of these things.”