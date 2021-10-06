Midtown restaurant the Fountain on Locust announces new owners

The Fountain on Locust at 3037 Locust Street in midtown has announced a change in ownership. Danni and Marcus Eickenhorst will succeed Joy Grdnic, who founded the restaurant in 2008.

“Danni has been a booster for the St. Louis region for years,” Grdnic said in a statement. “She’s been involved with projects that have made an indelible mark in St. Louis — and when we wanted someone to step into our business with the same level of love for St. Louis that we have, she really checked all of our boxes.”

The Fountain on Locust is the Eickenhorsts’ latest venture into the restaurant business. The couple joined Steve’s Hot Dogs as co-owners last year, allowing that restaurant to reopen after a previously announced closure.