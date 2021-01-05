Mike Mills, barbecue legend of 17th Street Barbecue, dies at 79

In a comment on Amy Mills’ Instagram post, Meyer called Mills the “greatest, most generous ambassador of barbecue ever….”

“He will always be our mentor and the reason we opened and named Blue Smoke,” Meyer wrote.

With his daughter, Mills wrote the books “Peace, Love, and Barbecue,” a 2006 James Beard Award nominee, and “Praise the Lard.”

“His impact on the worldwide culture of barbecue and on the Southern Illinois region he was proud to call home will be long lasting,” Amy Mills’ post continued. “Mike always embraced and enthusiastically welcomed everyone into our barbecue family and loved sharing his passion for cooking with fire.”

Pappy’s co-owner and co-founder John Matthews described Mills as a “generous mentor.”

Once he met you, he remembered you, Matthews said, and he always managed a smile and witty jab — and a helpful suggestion — about what you were trying to cook on the grill.

“It was an honor to have him in (the restaurant), and he seemed genuinely impressed at what we were doing,” Matthews said. “And it was nice to be appreciated by such a legend.”

For Mike Emerson, Mills was proof you can meet your heroes.