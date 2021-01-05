Mike Mills, barbecue legend of 17th Street Barbecue, dies at 79

Around low, slow fires far and wide, pitmaster Mike Mills was known simply as the Legend.
Mills was a three-time grand champion at Memphis in May’s World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, the so-called Super Bowl of Swine.
His Murphysboro, Illinois, restaurant 17th Street Barbecue is a bright star on any barbecue lover’s map and an easy 100-ish-mile pilgrimage from St. Louis.
For an all-too-brief stretch from 2007 to 2013, area ‘cue fans could find Mills’ signature pork ribs and Magic Dust seasoning as close as an O’Fallon, Illinois, outpost of 17th Street.
“He was The Guy,” Pappy’s Smokehouse co-founder Mike Emerson said.
Mills died Dec. 29 of non-COVID-related health issues, his daughter and business partner Amy Mills announced on social media. He was 79.
“He was deeply loved and words cannot describe how much he will be missed,” Amy Mills wrote in her post. “It’s a monumental loss for all of us at 17th Street Barbecue and the barbecue community.”
Mills' influence even tinged New York City with barbecue smoke through Blue Smoke, the barbecue restaurant from renowned restaurateur and St. Louis native Danny Meyer.
In a comment on Amy Mills’ Instagram post, Meyer called Mills the “greatest, most generous ambassador of barbecue ever….”
“He will always be our mentor and the reason we opened and named Blue Smoke,” Meyer wrote.
With his daughter, Mills wrote the books “Peace, Love, and Barbecue,” a 2006 James Beard Award nominee, and “Praise the Lard.”
“His impact on the worldwide culture of barbecue and on the Southern Illinois region he was proud to call home will be long lasting,” Amy Mills’ post continued. “Mike always embraced and enthusiastically welcomed everyone into our barbecue family and loved sharing his passion for cooking with fire.”
Pappy’s co-owner and co-founder John Matthews described Mills as a “generous mentor.”
Once he met you, he remembered you, Matthews said, and he always managed a smile and witty jab — and a helpful suggestion — about what you were trying to cook on the grill.
“It was an honor to have him in (the restaurant), and he seemed genuinely impressed at what we were doing,” Matthews said. “And it was nice to be appreciated by such a legend.”
For Mike Emerson, Mills was proof you can meet your heroes.
“It didn't matter what your status was,” he said. “If you liked standing around a fire, you were welcome to stand next to Mike and discuss whatever you wanted to talk about. That's a special guy that can do that.”
Mills also didn’t hide his barbecue knowledge.
“Mike was the guy that taught me (that) unless you invented fire, you didn't invent this game of barbecue, you learned it from somebody,” Emerson said. “That was kind of his approach and had a huge impact on the way I tried to deal with people.”
Funeral arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, Mills’ family has asked for donations to Murphysboro Main Street or Operation BBQ Relief.