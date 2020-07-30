You are the owner of this article.
Mike's Hot Dogs in University City has permanently closed
Mike's Hot Dogs in University City has permanently closed

Mike's Hot Dogs, Soups & Sandwiches

The buffalo chicken sandwich at Mike's Hot Dogs, Soups & Sandwiches in University City

Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

Mike's Hot Dogs, Soups & Sandwiches at 7293 Olive Boulevard in University City has permanently closed.

Owner and chef Mike Eagan Jr. confirmed the closure in an email to Off the Menu, noting the “tough” times in the restaurant industry right now.

Eagan, a former executive chef of the late Cardwell's in Clayton, opened Mike's in August 2018. In addition to its hot dogs, the restaurant's signature dishes included burgers, gumbo, chili and — in this restaurant critic's opinion — one of the best buffalo-chicken sandwiches in town.

