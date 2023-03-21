Pitch clocks and Wilson Contreras won't be the only new features at Busch Stadium this season.

Mission Taco Joint announced Wednesday it is joining the vendor lineup at Busch Stadium this season. Mission will occupy the concession stand in section 150 behind home plate.

Mission has won acclaim for its tacos and other Mexican-via-California dishes since opening its original location in 2013 in the Delmar Loop. The restaurant now has five locations in St. Louis (although one is closed until further notice due to a fire) as well as two in Kansas City, Missouri.

At Busch, Mission will feature two exclusive tacos: the "Hot Corner" Chicken with shredded chicken, buffalo sauce and celery-seed ranch; and the Regular Taco, with ground beef, beans and taco sauce in a crisp corn tortilla. Mission's mango shrimp taco with habanero aioli and vegan soft taco with faux ground beef will also be available, as will nachos with chile-crusted fries and queso.

“Busch Stadium and the Cardinals are synonymous with St. Louis so it’s a proud moment for Mission Taco Joint to have a presence there," owners and brothers Adam and Jason Tilford said in a statement.