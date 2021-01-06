Mission Taco Joint launches Holy Mole ghost kitchen, and more restaurant news

Adam Tilford tells Off the Menu that Off the Wall has gone on hiatus now that Mission’s Kirkwood location has reopened for dine-in service.

More restaurants for Streets of St. Charles

The Streets of St. Charles, the mixed-use development near the intersection of Interstate 70 and South Fifth Street in St. Charles, continues to add restaurants.

• Napoli III opened in December at 1450 Beale Street. This is the third location in the Napoli restaurant family, following Cafe Napoli in Clayton and Napoli 2 in Town and Country. Napoli III offers upscale Italian fare for lunch and dinner daily. The phone number is 636-757-3441.

• Sauce on the Side, the St. Louis-based chain of calzone restaurants, announced it will open a location at 1405 Beale Street. Per Sauce on the Side’s website, the targeted opening is spring.