Mission Taco Joint launches Holy Mole ghost kitchen, and more restaurant news

Mission Taco Joint has launched a new delivery-only concept, Holy Mole. The ghost kitchen features mole dishes — mole negro with beef short rib, mole poblano with roasted chicken and plantain mole with roasted salmon — as well as tuna ceviche, chips and salsa and guacamole.
The menu draws inspiration from Milagro Modern Mexican, the Webster Groves restaurant that Mission’s sibling owners Adam and Jason Tilford operated from 2010 until early 2018.
Holy Mole is available 2-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Order online for delivery within a 5-mile radius of Mission’s commissary kitchen in Kirkwood, or email Holymole@milagromodernmexican.com to inquire about delivery outside the radius.
In late November, Mission announced Off the Wall, a takeout-only concept at its location at 105 East Jefferson Avenue in Kirkwood featuring burgers, corn dogs and more boardwalk-inspired fare.
Adam Tilford tells Off the Menu that Off the Wall has gone on hiatus now that Mission’s Kirkwood location has reopened for dine-in service.
More restaurants for Streets of St. Charles
The Streets of St. Charles, the mixed-use development near the intersection of Interstate 70 and South Fifth Street in St. Charles, continues to add restaurants.
• Napoli III opened in December at 1450 Beale Street. This is the third location in the Napoli restaurant family, following Cafe Napoli in Clayton and Napoli 2 in Town and Country. Napoli III offers upscale Italian fare for lunch and dinner daily. The phone number is 636-757-3441.
• Sauce on the Side, the St. Louis-based chain of calzone restaurants, announced it will open a location at 1405 Beale Street. Per Sauce on the Side’s website, the targeted opening is spring.
• Loaded, a new fast-casual concept featuring “elevated nachos,” will open at 1450 Beale Street, Suite 130. Loaded is a new venture from the owners of Narwhal’s Crafted and is adjacent to the Narwhal’s in St. Charles. (The original Narwhal’s is in the Central West End.)