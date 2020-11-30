 Skip to main content
Mission Taco Joint launches Off the Wall pop-up in Kirkwood
Mission Taco Joint launches Off the Wall pop-up in Kirkwood

mission corn dog

The Boardwalk Corn Dog and Coney Island Dog at Off the Wall, a new pop-up from Mission Taco Joint's Kirkwood location. Handout photo courtesy Mission Taco Joint.

Mission Taco Joint has launched Off the Wall, a takeout-only pop-up concept featuring smashed burgers, corn dogs and more boardwalk-inspired fare.

Off the Wall is available only from Mission’s location at 105 East Jefferson Avenue in Kirkwood, which is temporarily closed for dine-in service due to current St. Louis County coronavirus restrictions.

The Kirkwood Mission includes a test kitchen, and Off the Wall was one of the concepts chef and owner Jason Tilford had been testing there, his brother and co-owner Adam Tilford says.

When the new county dining-room closure happened, Jason texted Adam to suggest running Off the Wall as a pop-up to try to drive additional revenue to the Kirkwood location.

“So (Jason) hustled and worked his (butt) off and got it up and running,” Adam says.

The menu includes a burger (single, double or triple patty) with cheese, lettuce, pickle and the secret “surf” sauce; a Philly cheesesteak; a fried-chicken sandwich; a hot dog with chili, cheese and grilled onion; and the vegan Taco Burger.

Adam Tilford is especially excited about Off the Wall’s corn dog, an all-beef hot dog in housemade batter. (He recommends pairing it with the habanero-agave mustard dipping sauce.)

“That just brings me back to childhood, man,” he says.

Off the Wall is available from 4-8 p.m. daily for takeout and curbside pickup. Order online through the Kirkwood Mission's portal. Mission’s regular menu is also available from the Kirkwood location.

